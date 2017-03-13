Wolves at Celtics Preview: Marching On

Wolves at Celtics Preview: Marching On

Why: It's March, the Wolves are within striking distance of a potential playoff spot, and the Spanish Unicorn is playing the best basketball of his career: Ricky Rubio Full Highlights 2017.03.13 vs Wizards - 22 Pts, 19 Assists, T-Wolves RECORD!: https://t.co/xY4DhC9xWJ via @YouTube As many of you witnessed Monday night in the win against the Washington Wizards , and as my good pal John Meyer masterfully articulated yesterday , Ricard "Ricky" Rubio is officially back . Over his last thirty games, the 26-year-old PG out of El Masnou, Spain is averaging 12.8 points and 10.8 assists, helping the Wolves to a 17-13 record during that span.

