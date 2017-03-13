Winthrop guard Keon Johnson eager for big shot in NCAAs

In this Sunday, March 5, 2017, file photo, Winthrop's Keon Johnson reacts after making a 3-point basket against Campbell in the second half of the Big South Conference championship NCAA college basketball game against Campbell in Rock Hill, S.C. After leading Winthrop to the Big South Conference Tournament title, Johnson is ready for his big moment in the NCAA spotlight in the first round against Butler. The 5-foot-7 Johnson is Winthrop's dynamic point guard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.