Udonis Haslem says Celtics have to - ...

Udonis Haslem says Celtics have to - get over' feeling of betrayal toward Ray Allen

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Palm Beach Post

When Udonis Haslem heard the Celtics were not inviting Ray Allen back to be a part of the 2008 championship team's 10-year anniversary party, he had one reaction. Bulls point guard Rajon Rondo, the starting point guard on that Celtics championship team, is planning a vacation with his former Boston teammates to celebrate the 2008 squad.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Celtics Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Love it 3
News Celtics-Lakers rivalry goes back to Lenox, 1960 (Jun '08) Feb '16 Fart news 16
News Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13) Feb '16 Fart news 60
News Celtics Journal: Injuries to Johnson and Sullin... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 2
News Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 3
Louise Gaskins to be Honored as a "Hero Among U... (Dec '14) Dec '14 Lucille Kilpatrick 1
News Ray Allen Enjoying Last Laugh over Kevin Garnet... (May '14) Nov '14 foureyes 40
See all Boston Celtics Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Celtics Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Wall Street
  3. South Korea
  4. Wildfires
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,179 • Total comments across all topics: 279,751,512

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC