The Celtics Stack Up Just Right With the New Look Raptors

The talk of the trade deadline for the Boston Celtics was whether or not they'd cash in on a trade that could help them in the short term and hopeful second round appearance in the NBA playoffs for the first time in the Brad Stevens era with the Celtics. Well, it turned to 3pm on February 23rd, the day of the trade deadline, and nothing came to be for the Celtics.

