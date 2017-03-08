Source: Guershon Yabusele may sign with Red Claws
Guerschon Yabusele may sign an NBA D-League contract with the Maine Red Claws, but that decision is still being determined according to a team source. French media outlet L'Eqipue first reported that Yabusele was heading to Boston after finishing his season with the Shaghai Sharks of the Chinese Basketball League this week.
