Solomon Hill leads New Orleans Pelicans to NBA win
Solomon Hill's best performance of his career led the New Orleans Pelicans to a 128-112 win over the Houston Rockets. The Rockets' James Harden will feel unfortunate to be on the losing side as he recorded 41 points, had 14 rebounds and made 11 assists.
