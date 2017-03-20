Paul Zipser returns from injury, brings his calming closing presence along

Bulls forward Paul Zipser reacts after a basket by Bulls forward Nikola Mirotic against the 76ers, during the first half at the United Center on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017. Bulls forward Paul Zipser reacts after a basket by Bulls forward Nikola Mirotic against the 76ers, during the first half at the United Center on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.