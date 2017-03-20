NBA Draft: Top Talent Taking Stress Out of Lottery Results
After the first two rounds of March Madness, Boston Celtics fans are getting to see the best talent they will be considering with Brooklyn's pick this summer. Josh Jackson , Lauri Markkanen and Lonzo Ball have all helped their case with the Celtics with the way they have been playing and advancing their team.
