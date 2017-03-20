Miami Heat 99 Orlando Magic 110: Magi...

Miami Heat 99 Orlando Magic 110: Magic control Heat in Orlando

Wrapping up a five game home stand, the Orlando Magic welcomed the in-state rival Miami Heat to the Amway Center for a Friday night meeting. For the first time since 2008-09 the Magic won the season series against the Heat, knocking off their rivals 110-99 After a poor performance on Wednesday night, the Magic came out full of energy on both ends against the Heat.

