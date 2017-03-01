Luol Deng on being on Lakers' inactiv...

Luol Deng on being on Lakers' inactive roster: 'I totally understand what we're doing'

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Press-Enterprise

The move marked the latest sign on how Lakers coach Luke Walton has accelerated his shift toward developing his young players. It also marked the latest sign of the Lakers' stock plummeting on reserve forward Luol Deng, whose four-year, $72 million deal has yielded only a 7.6 points per game average on a career-low 38.6 percent shooting in his 13th NBA season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Celtics Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Love it 3
News Celtics-Lakers rivalry goes back to Lenox, 1960 (Jun '08) Feb '16 Fart news 16
News Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13) Feb '16 Fart news 60
News Celtics Journal: Injuries to Johnson and Sullin... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 2
News Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 3
Louise Gaskins to be Honored as a "Hero Among U... (Dec '14) Dec '14 Lucille Kilpatrick 1
News Ray Allen Enjoying Last Laugh over Kevin Garnet... (May '14) Nov '14 foureyes 40
See all Boston Celtics Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Celtics Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,443 • Total comments across all topics: 279,334,838

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC