LeBron moves up scoring list, but Cavs fall to Bulls

CHICAGO - Nikola Mirotic tied season highs with 28 points and six 3-pointers, Jimmy Butler scored 25, and the Chicago Bulls beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 99-93 on a night when LeBron James moved into seventh place on the NBA's career scoring list.

Chicago, IL

