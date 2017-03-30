LeBron moves up scoring list, but Cavs fall to Bulls LeBron passed Shaq for seventh on the all-time list, but Cleveland lost its fifth in seven games. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2oF5AIU CHICAGO - Nikola Mirotic tied season highs with 28 points and six 3-pointers, Jimmy Butler scored 25, and the Chicago Bulls beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 99-93 on a night when LeBron James moved into seventh place on the NBA's career scoring list.

