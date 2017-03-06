Knicks rally in fourth quarter, beat Magic 113-105

New York Knicks forward Mindaugas Kuzminskas dunks the ball in front of Orlando Magic forward Jeff Green during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Orlando, Fla., Monday, March 6, 2017. Orlando Magic forward Jeff Green goes up for a shot in front of New York Knicks center Willy Hernangomez during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Orlando, Fla., Monday, March 6, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.