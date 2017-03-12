Jaylen Brown is in his Element
Jaylen Brown's stock is rising at the perfect time as the Celtics head into the final stretch of the regular season Coming out of California, Jaylen Brown was a highly coveted player. As the Celtics third pick in the 2016 draft, they selected the young slasher who received comparisons to players such as Caron Butler , Jimmy Butler and Andre Igoudala .
