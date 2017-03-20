Guerschon Yabusele injury: Boston Celtics draft pick sprained ankle in China
Boston Celtics draft pick Guerschon Yabusele sprained his left ankle Friday but the injury is not expected to be serious, according to the Boston Globe's Adam Himmelsbach. Himmelsbach chased down Yabusele's trainer, James Scott, who downplayed the issue and called the big man day to day moving forward.
