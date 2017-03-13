Guerschon Yabusele, Boston Celtics 2016 draft pick, will finish season with Maine Red Claws

The Boston Celtics took Guerschon Yabusele with the 16th pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, opting for a player they could draft and stash since they couldn't find a deal to consolidate their excess picks and assets. Now, fans of the Celtics will have an opportunity to watch Yabusele in the D-League with the Maine Red Claws.

