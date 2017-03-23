Glen Davis says Ray Allen should be i...

Glen Davis says Ray Allen should be invited to 2008 champion Celtics reunion

Ever wonder what Glen "Big Baby" Davis is up to? On Thursday he went on Snapchat, used the banana filter and rambled about lemons in a Jamaican accent, which wasn't weird at all . The next morning, the former Boston Celtics forward appeared on Fox Sports 1's "Undisputed" and discussed Ray Allen being excluded from the 2008 championship team's planned reunion this summer.

