Dwyane Wade continues to set goal of playoff return from fractured elbow
Thursday marks two weeks since tests confirmed a small fracture in Dwyane Wade 's right elbow, an injury the veteran guard said that day he hoped to recover from in time for the playoffs if the Bulls qualify. Coach Fred Hoiberg said Wednesday Wade has been shooting and working out in non-contact drills with the hope of returning if the Bulls qualify for postseason play.
