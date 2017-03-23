Devin Booker scores 70 points, but Is...

Devin Booker scores 70 points, but Isaiah Thomas, Boston Celtics dispatch Phoenix Suns, 130-120

Read more: MassLive.com

Earlier this month, the Boston Celtics suffered a preposterous loss against the Phoenix Suns by allowing an easy layup, committing a rough turnover, and watching as a long Tyler Ulis buzzer beater capped a wild final-second flurry. Perhaps wary of a similar letdown, the Celtics shredded the Suns throughout the first quarter Friday night, building a big enough lead to hold on somewhat comfortably, 130-120, despite an electric, record-breaking outing from Devin Booker.

