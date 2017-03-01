D-League Basketball: Warriors turn back Bighorns, stay in playoff hunt
Santa Cruz Warriors guard Alex Hamilton muscles past Reno defender Renaldo Major during their D-League matchup Saturday night at KP Arena in Santa Cruz. Santa Cruz >> Phil Pressey continued his hot play of late, Damian Jones provided a strong presence off the bench, and the Santa Cruz Warriors continued their playoff push with a 114-107 victory against the visiting Reno Bighorns at Kaiser Permanente Arena on Saturday night.
