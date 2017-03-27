D-League Basketball: Warriors hold on, clinch playoff spot with win over Stars
Third-quarter woes almost did the Warriors in again, but fierce rebounding and smart play in the final minute against the Salt Lake City Stars delivered them a 128-123 victory Monday night. More importantly for Santa Cruz, it put the Warriors out of reach of Sioux Falls for the Western Conference's fourth and final playoff spot.
