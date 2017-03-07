Consistency Hard to Find for Kelly Olynyk
Kelly Olynyk was not offered an extension before the season began - though he acknowledges he didn't expect one - which could mean his days in a green jersey are numbered. How do Celtics fans feel about that? It all depends on when you ask them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hardwood Houdini.
Add your comments below
Boston Celtics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Love it
|3
|Celtics-Lakers rivalry goes back to Lenox, 1960 (Jun '08)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|16
|Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|60
|Celtics Journal: Injuries to Johnson and Sullin... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Louise Gaskins to be Honored as a "Hero Among U... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Lucille Kilpatrick
|1
|Ray Allen Enjoying Last Laugh over Kevin Garnet... (May '14)
|Nov '14
|foureyes
|40
Find what you want!
Search Boston Celtics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC