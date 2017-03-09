Charles Barkley Isn't A Fan Of The Boston Celtics
Charles Barkley doesn't think the Boston Celtics are a true threat in the Eastern Conference. Thursday night, Sir Charles claimed Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas has to do far too much heavy lifting for the team to be successful, and that the team simply didn't have enough playmakers for a deep playoff run.
