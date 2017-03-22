Celtics starters (left to right) Rajon Rondo, Paul Pierce, Kevin...
Personal differences aside, it's a total bush move of Rajon Rondo to leave Ray Allen out of the reunion of the 2008 Celtics, even if it's something he's putting together on his own. Rondo wouldn't have a ring without Shuttlesworth's help.
