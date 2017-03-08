Celtics notebook: Next step is a matter of maturity

There is still work to be done in the regular season, with 16 games remaining after last night's 119-99 loss to the Nuggets. They acknowledged that Al Horford was quite correct when he said in yesterday's Herald that they have to tighten their game if they want to be successful in the postseason, something that's been an issue with first-round eliminations and a 2-8 record the last two years.

