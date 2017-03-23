Celtics notebook: Gerald Green goes for four 3s in one quarter

FOCUSED ON THE TASK: Coach Brad Stevens was worried about only the Celtics last night and not his former team, Butler, in the NCAA tournament; at right, Jaylen Brown tries to dribble past the Suns' Marquese Chriss during the Celtics victory. Gerald Green became the second Celtic this season to hit four 3-pointers in a quarter - even including a four-point play last night - during the second quarter of a 130-120 win over Phoenix.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.