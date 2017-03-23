Butler did it: Bulls pulls away for 109-94 win over Bucks

Nikola Mirotic tied a season high with 28 points, Jimmy Butler had 20 points and a career-high 14 assists, and the Chicago Bulls pulled away in the second half for a 109-94 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday. Butler broke his previous career best for assists by the end of a pivotal third quarter, when Chicago stretched a one-point lead at the half to 91-79 going into the fourth.

