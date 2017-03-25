Boston Celtics: Why Trading Isaiah Thomas Might Not Be A Crazy Idea

March 10, 2017; Denver, CO, USA; Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas reacts during the first half against the Denver Nuggets at Pepsi Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Humphreys-USA TODAY Sports The Boston Celtics are the second-best team in the Eastern Conference, but it may be time to trade Isaiah Thomas ICYMI, old buddies Zach Lowe and Bill Simmons got together twice as guests on each other's podcasts last week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sir Charles in Charge.