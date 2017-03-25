Boston Celtics: Why Trading Isaiah Th...

Boston Celtics: Why Trading Isaiah Thomas Might Not Be A Crazy Idea

Next Story Prev Story
58 min ago Read more: Sir Charles in Charge

March 10, 2017; Denver, CO, USA; Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas reacts during the first half against the Denver Nuggets at Pepsi Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Humphreys-USA TODAY Sports The Boston Celtics are the second-best team in the Eastern Conference, but it may be time to trade Isaiah Thomas ICYMI, old buddies Zach Lowe and Bill Simmons got together twice as guests on each other's podcasts last week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sir Charles in Charge.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Celtics Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Love it 3
News Celtics-Lakers rivalry goes back to Lenox, 1960 (Jun '08) Feb '16 Fart news 16
News Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13) Feb '16 Fart news 60
News Celtics Journal: Injuries to Johnson and Sullin... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 2
News Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 3
Louise Gaskins to be Honored as a "Hero Among U... (Dec '14) Dec '14 Lucille Kilpatrick 1
News Ray Allen Enjoying Last Laugh over Kevin Garnet... (May '14) Nov '14 foureyes 40
See all Boston Celtics Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Celtics Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,849 • Total comments across all topics: 279,825,490

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC