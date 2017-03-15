Boston Celtics: Top Five Games to Watch For Playoff Push

Mar 12, 2017; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas smiles from the bench during the second half of the Boston Celtics 100-80 win over the Chicago Bulls at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports The Boston Celtics are looking ahead to their last fifteen games of the season, knowing they control their destiny for the two seed, with a chance to give the Cleveland Cavaliers competition for the top seed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hardwood Houdini.