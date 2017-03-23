Boston Celtics: The Art of the Post Up
The Boston Celtics have seen their offense take the next step this season largely because of their three point shooting. Brad Stevens has always instilled a system that has been dependant on ball movement, and that has done a great job of creating the kind of looks that have allowed players like Avery Bradley and Jae Crowder to grow into deadly shooters, especially from three point range.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hardwood Houdini.
Add your comments below
Boston Celtics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Love it
|3
|Celtics-Lakers rivalry goes back to Lenox, 1960 (Jun '08)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|16
|Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|60
|Celtics Journal: Injuries to Johnson and Sullin... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Louise Gaskins to be Honored as a "Hero Among U... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Lucille Kilpatrick
|1
|Ray Allen Enjoying Last Laugh over Kevin Garnet... (May '14)
|Nov '14
|foureyes
|40
Find what you want!
Search Boston Celtics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC