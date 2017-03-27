Boston Celtics rumors: Micah Shrewsberry thinks second interview with UMass went well
After completing his second interview for the UMass head coaching job Monday, Boston Celtics assistant coach Micah Shrewsberry gave an update to the Boston Herald's Mark Murphy: Shrewsberry told Murphy he is under the impression UMass athletic director Ryan Bamford does not want to rush into another hire after the school reached an agreement with Winthrop's Pat Kelsey, only to see Kelsey back out of the deal minutes before his introductory press conference. It's unclear whether Shrewsberry would accept the position if UMass offered it to him, but he told Murphy part of what interests him about the job.
