Boston Celtics rumors 2017: Micah Shrewsberry likely to stay put despite UMass job reopening

Despite the UMass coaching job reopening under strange circumstances, Boston Celtics assistant coach Micah Shrewsberry will likely hold onto his current job, according to the Boston Globe's Adam Himmelsbach. Although Cs assistant Micah Shrewsberry interviewed for UMass job, which is now open again, I'm hearing that he'll likely stay w/the Celtics After interviewing Shrewsberry, 40, UMass reportedly considered him a serious candidate to replace Derek Kellogg.

