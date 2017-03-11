Boston Celtics Need More Focus, Not Energy

The Boston Celtics have been close to impossible to gauge since the All Star break. An already inconsistent team has brought those inconsistencies to new levels, and has put them in a bit of bizarro world where they are able to play much better against the top two teams in the league, than the bottom dwelling Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets who are fighting for a final playoff spot.

