Boston Celtics: Jaylen Brown Is On His Way To NBA Stardom

The Boston Celtics selected Jaylen Brown from California with the third overall pick in the 2016 NBA draft, and everyone freaked. Slowly but surely, Jaylen Brown is on his way to being a star When the Boston Celtics were assured of the third pick after the lottery last summer, everyone wanted them to go Brandon Ingram, Kris Dunn or trade the pick.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sir Charles in Charge.