Boston Celtics injuries: Avery Bradley (hamstring), Al Horford (elbow) out against Phoenix Suns
It was neat to see the Boston Celtics close to full strength over the past few games, but the clean slate of health did not last long. The team revealed Avery Bradley and Al Horford will both miss Sunday's game against the Phoenix Suns.
