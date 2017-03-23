Boston Celtics draft 2017: With Josh Jackson, Malik Monk out, what impression did they leave?

The Boston Celtics' high draft pick would be easy to lose in the shuffle as the Celtics caught up with the Cavaliers for the best record in the Eastern Conference but never forget: The Celtics will be adding one of the top prospects in the 2017 draft to this team as well. Three prospects the Celtics may end up considering bowed out of the NCAA tournament this weekend: Kansas forward Josh Jackson and Kentucky guards Malik Monk and De'Aaron Fox.

