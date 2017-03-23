Boston Celtics draft 2017: With Josh Jackson, Malik Monk out, what impression did they leave?
The Boston Celtics' high draft pick would be easy to lose in the shuffle as the Celtics caught up with the Cavaliers for the best record in the Eastern Conference but never forget: The Celtics will be adding one of the top prospects in the 2017 draft to this team as well. Three prospects the Celtics may end up considering bowed out of the NCAA tournament this weekend: Kansas forward Josh Jackson and Kentucky guards Malik Monk and De'Aaron Fox.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MassLive.com.
Add your comments below
Boston Celtics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Love it
|3
|Celtics-Lakers rivalry goes back to Lenox, 1960 (Jun '08)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|16
|Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|60
|Celtics Journal: Injuries to Johnson and Sullin... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Louise Gaskins to be Honored as a "Hero Among U... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Lucille Kilpatrick
|1
|Ray Allen Enjoying Last Laugh over Kevin Garnet... (May '14)
|Nov '14
|foureyes
|40
Find what you want!
Search Boston Celtics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC