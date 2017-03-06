Boston Celtics Continue to Play Down to Competition
In what was one of the strangest two game stretches of the season for the Boston Celtics , they went from taking down the conference leading Cavaliers, to losing to the bottom dwelling and tanking Suns. Unfortunately, that is only continuing a troubling trend for the Celtics this season, as they once agai struggle to get separation from far inferior teams.
