Avery Bradley's Health Critical to Boston Celtics' Playoff Run
Since returning from his Achilles injury, Avery Bradley continues to show his importance to the Boston Celtics on both ends of the floor. Anybody who thinks that the absence of Avery Bradley doesn't significantly impact the Boston Celtics is flat out wrong.
Read more at Hardwood Houdini.
