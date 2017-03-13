Al Horford's big night sends Boston Celtics past Minnesota Timberwolves, 117-104

By the time he exited the game with five minutes left, Al Horford had already done plenty to earn his ovation. In one of his best games with the Boston Celtics, Horford flew in for a couple of offensive rebounds, created open fast-break shots for teammates, and went after rookie Karl Anthony-Towns in the post, leading a 117-104 victory against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MassLive.com.