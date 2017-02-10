Thomas, Olynyk lead Celtics past Jazz...

Thomas, Olynyk lead Celtics past Jazz 112-104

6 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

Isaiah Thomas scored 29 points and Kelly Olynyk added 19 to help the Boston Celtics defeat the Utah Jazz 112-104 on Saturday night for their ninth win in their last 10 games. Gordon Hayward scored 25 points and George Hill added 22 to lead the Jazz, who could not overcome poor shooting and struggled to get defensive stops during critical stretches.

