Spurs' Popovich ties NBA mark for wins with 1 franchise

Philadelphia 76ers forward Ersan Ilyasova , of Turkey, tangles with San Antonio Spurs guard Manu Ginobili, of Argentina, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, in San Antonio. . Philadelphia 76ers guard T.J. McConnell, center, gets tangled up between San Antonio Spurs forwards Davis Bertans, left, of Latvia, and Kawhi Leonard during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, in S... .

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.