Sixers edge Magic 112-111 after McConnell's jumper

T.J. McConnell made the go-ahead jumper with 5.8 seconds remaining, Dario Saric came off the bench to score 24 points and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Orlando Magic 112-111 on Thursday night. McConnell's basket in the lane came after Ersan Ilyasova won the jump ball against Evan Fournier in the waning moments of a game that featured 10 lead changes and five ties before the Sixers completed their final rally.

