Record All-Star: Davis scores 52, West tops East 192-182 Anthony Davis had an All-Star Game for the record books Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2lkKKhE Western Conference guard Klay Thompson Golden State Warriors shoots over Eastern Conference guard Isaiah Thomas of the Boston Celtics during the first half of the NBA All-Star basketball game in New Orleans, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017. At the defense-free dunkfest that now serves as the NBA's All-Star Game, Davis scored a record 52 points and led the Western Conference past the Eastern Conference, 192-182 on Sunday night.

