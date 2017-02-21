With Patrick Patterson injured, and Bebe, Pascal Siakam and Jared Sullinger all having their issues in recent weeks, it's opened the door for Jakob Poeltl to establish himself as a rotation player in the NBA. He's grabbed that opportunity by the horns, delivering two solid starts, despite losing both games, and then working as the lone big man on the floor in a masterful fourth quarter comeback against Charlotte surrounded by guards.

