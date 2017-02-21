Lost in the Shuffle?
With Patrick Patterson injured, and Bebe, Pascal Siakam and Jared Sullinger all having their issues in recent weeks, it's opened the door for Jakob Poeltl to establish himself as a rotation player in the NBA. He's grabbed that opportunity by the horns, delivering two solid starts, despite losing both games, and then working as the lone big man on the floor in a masterful fourth quarter comeback against Charlotte surrounded by guards.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Raptors Republic.
Add your comments below
Boston Celtics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Love it
|3
|Celtics-Lakers rivalry goes back to Lenox, 1960 (Jun '08)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|16
|Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|60
|Celtics Journal: Injuries to Johnson and Sullin... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Louise Gaskins to be Honored as a "Hero Among U... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Lucille Kilpatrick
|1
|Ray Allen Enjoying Last Laugh over Kevin Garnet... (May '14)
|Nov '14
|foureyes
|40
Find what you want!
Search Boston Celtics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC