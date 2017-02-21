Raptors' all-star guard Lowry sidelined against Boston with wrist injury

Kyle Lowry was sidelined for the Toronto Raptors' game against the Boston Celtics on Friday night with a right wrist injury that coach Dwane Casey said is "not a one-day thing." Lowry was injured in the Raptors' 90-85 win over Charlotte on Feb. 15, but suited up for the Eastern Conference team for his third NBA all-star appearance four days later.

