One NBA executive reportedly believes Paul George is going to be traded to the Boston Celtics

It is crazy-rumor season in the NBA as we approach Thursday's trade deadline, and with two big names already being dealt, at least one NBA executive apparently believes the Boston Celtics will land an All-Star this week - Paul George. ESPN Insider Marc Stein was a guest on Zach Lowe's "The Lowe Post" podcast to discuss the big rumors floating around.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.