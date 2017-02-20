No. 6 Louisville beats Boston College 90-67
Louisville head coach Rick Pitino discusses a call with a referee during the first half of their NCAA college basketball game against Boston College Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, in Boston. Louisville head coach Rick Pitino discusses a call with a referee during the first half of their NCAA college basketball game against Boston College Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, in Boston.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Boston Celtics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Love it
|3
|Celtics-Lakers rivalry goes back to Lenox, 1960 (Jun '08)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|16
|Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|60
|Celtics Journal: Injuries to Johnson and Sullin... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Louise Gaskins to be Honored as a "Hero Among U... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Lucille Kilpatrick
|1
|Ray Allen Enjoying Last Laugh over Kevin Garnet... (May '14)
|Nov '14
|foureyes
|40
Find what you want!
Search Boston Celtics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC