Nets trade Bojan Bogdanovic to Wizards for veterans, draft pick
On Wednesday, the Wizards traded forward Andrew Nicholson, guard-forward Marcus Thornton and a 2017 first-round pick to the Nets for shooting guard Bojan Bogdanovic and forward Chris McCullough, two people with knowledge of the deal told USA TODAY Sports.
