Nets trade Bojan Bogdanovic to Wizards for veterans, draft pick

7 hrs ago Read more: NorthJersey.com

Nets trade Bojan Bogdanovic to Wizards for veterans, draft pick The Washington Wizards need depth, and the Brooklyn Nets need draft picks. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://usat.ly/2m93jIP On Wednesday, the Wizards traded forward Andrew Nicholson, guard-forward Marcus Thornton and a 2017 first-round pick to the Nets for shooting guard Bojan Bogdanovic and forward Chris McCullough, two people with knowledge of the deal told USA TODAY Sports.

