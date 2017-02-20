NBA Trade Rumors: Will Boston Celtics Make A Trade Deadline Move?

Being in second place in the Eastern Conference standings is a big deal, but the Boston Celtics have a chance this season to continue their rebuild, and under head coach Brad Stevens, the team with 17 NBA Championships has a chance to make some noise before the trade deadline expires. The Celtics have a nice roster of young players, a young head coach and are on the brink of becoming what they once were by contending in the Eastern Conference this season.

