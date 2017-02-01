NBA Rookie Power Rankings: Celtics' Jaylen Brown is starting to showing his potential

Generally, players with his athleticism, versatility and upside aren't drafted by organizations that will consider their season a failure if they're not playing in May. Had Brown been drafted by a real lottery team, he would likely be averaging significantly more than his 5.3 points and 2.4 rebounds in 14.3 minutes, and he would likely be a shoo-in for the U.S. Team that features only three rookies: Malcolm Brogdon, . Thanks to the Boston Celtics' infamous 2013 trade with the Nets, though, Brown's job as a rookie is to make the most of a relatively limited role.

