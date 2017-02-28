NBA: Dwight Howard shouldn't have been given technical and ejected NBA says Dwight Howard's second technical, for hanging on the rim, should not have been assessed. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2myZIAR The NBA said in a statement late Monday night that Atlanta Hawks forward Dwight Howard should not have been assessed a technical foul for hanging on the rim and subsequently ejected.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.